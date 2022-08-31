JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.84

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 265111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Melius started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 992,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after buying an additional 556,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

