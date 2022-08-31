JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 292,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

JOFF stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,564. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 274,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,682 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

