Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Sunday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Johns Lyng Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Johns Lyng Group

In related news, insider Lindsay Barber purchased 44,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.93 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$264,246.73 ($184,787.92). In other Johns Lyng Group news, insider Adrian Gleeson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.81 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of A$145,250.00 ($101,573.43). Also, insider Lindsay Barber acquired 44,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.93 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of A$264,246.73 ($184,787.92).

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, hazardous waste removal, and strata management services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency household repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

