JOYY Inc. (YY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on October 6th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.507 per share by the information services provider on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of JOYY by 1,053.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

