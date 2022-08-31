JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

JOYY Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in JOYY by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About JOYY

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

