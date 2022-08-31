JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
JOYY Trading Down 8.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. JOYY has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 11.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in JOYY by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JOYY by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About JOYY
JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..
