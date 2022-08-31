JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.23 and last traded at $39.23. 43 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JIDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

