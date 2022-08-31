JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50 (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan American Investment Trust Price Performance
JAM opened at GBX 751.71 ($9.08) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 735.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 731.42. JPMorgan American Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 650 ($7.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 800 ($9.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50.
About JPMorgan American Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.