JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.7% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $55.72. 4,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67.

