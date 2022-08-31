JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 435.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.65. The company has a market capitalization of £746.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($5.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.29.
JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile
