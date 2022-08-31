JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.25 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.25 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.24. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Price Performance

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 445.30 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 435.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.65. The company has a market capitalization of £746.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.93. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 475 ($5.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Get JPMorgan Global Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.