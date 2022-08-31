JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 485.50 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 481 ($5.81). 301,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 237,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.80).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 466.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 475.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £738.26 million and a PE ratio of -4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anna Dingley acquired 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 456 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,968.56 ($3,586.95).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

