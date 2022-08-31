JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,192,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,584,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,906,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,072,000 after acquiring an additional 109,954 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,290,847 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.18.

