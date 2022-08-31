K21 (K21) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,253.00

K21 (K21) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, K21 has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $20,253.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One K21 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,978.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00133563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00033132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00082332 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

K21 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

