Kalmar (KALM) Achieves Market Cap of $3.50 Million

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $37,714.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.00431601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00823762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.

Kalmar Coin Trading

