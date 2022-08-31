Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Down 14.1% in August

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,351,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,470,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaman Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAMN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,076. Kaman has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $907.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

