Karl Cicanese Sells 50,000 Shares of Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Stock

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Rating) insider Karl Cicanese sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$6.55 ($4.58), for a total transaction of A$327,500.00 ($229,020.98).
Lycopodium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Lycopodium Company Profile
Further Reading
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.