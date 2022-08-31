Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 1,119,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Karora Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,895. Karora Resources has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

