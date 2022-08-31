Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $507,715.25 and $114,139.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00835596 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Katalyo
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Katalyo Coin Trading
