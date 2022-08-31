Kellner Capital LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 98,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000. Tenneco makes up 1.3% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tenneco by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Tenneco Price Performance

About Tenneco

Shares of TEN stock remained flat at $18.95 on Wednesday. 28,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.