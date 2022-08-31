Kellner Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Citrix Systems comprises approximately 3.4% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,179. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.