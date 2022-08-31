Kellner Capital LLC Takes Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Meritor makes up approximately 0.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 88,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Meritor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Meritor stock remained flat at $36.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

