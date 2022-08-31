Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the July 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEQU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 3,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

