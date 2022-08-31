Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

