Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

KZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:KZR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 509,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,923. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 39.64, a current ratio of 39.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

