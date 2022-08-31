KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $173,454.00

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 31st. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $872,560.31 and $173,454.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00132668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033027 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021989 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

