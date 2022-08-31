Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 69,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,825,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $813.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 368,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 189,814 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after buying an additional 803,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,134,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,625,000 after buying an additional 84,787 shares in the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.