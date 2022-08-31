Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 2,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 340.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

