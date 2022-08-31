Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. 2,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on KIRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kirkland’s (KIRK)
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.