Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW) Short Interest Up 22.4% in August

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIIIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KIIIW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. Kismet Acquisition Three has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

