KittyCake Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $96,481.39 (KCAKE)

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. KittyCake has a total market capitalization of $96,481.39 and $117,310.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KittyCake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KittyCake has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
KittyCake Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling KittyCake
Receive News & Updates for KittyCake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KittyCake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.