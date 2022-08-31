KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 688,909 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $108,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,458,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,313,125,000 after buying an additional 1,017,515 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $783,509,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,029,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,767 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. 67,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.