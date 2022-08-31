KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up 1.0% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,035. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.51.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

