Klaytn Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $703.83 million and approximately $34.84 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 3,013,605,663 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

