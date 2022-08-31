Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Knight-Swift Transportation has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

Shares of KNX opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

