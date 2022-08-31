Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.