Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,220,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the July 31st total of 9,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,149,669 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $22,918,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.2 %

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,706. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

