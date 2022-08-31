Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

KNRRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($68.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.23. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

