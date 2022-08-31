Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 5083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The utilities provider reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 16.60% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 236,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

Featured Stories

