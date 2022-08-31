Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.92. 328,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.