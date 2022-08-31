Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Krispy Kreme Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ DNUT opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $19.55.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
