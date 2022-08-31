Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.30. 284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

