KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Down 11.6% in August

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the July 31st total of 95,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

KVH Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KVHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,896. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

See Also

