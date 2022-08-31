L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the July 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance
L Catterton Asia Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,566. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 74,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 95,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $351,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About L Catterton Asia Acquisition
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
