Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

