Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 26,873 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

