Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,069 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after acquiring an additional 94,664 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.69.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

