Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.14 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $251.96 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.56 and its 200 day moving average is $285.73.

