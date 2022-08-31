Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,658,000 after buying an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 128,082 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.