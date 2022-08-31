Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,829 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.14. 24,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,049. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.62.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

