Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Landos Biopharma Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 78,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma

About Landos Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Articles

