Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Short Interest Update

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.92.
Landos Biopharma Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ:LABP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 78,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Trading of Landos Biopharma
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.