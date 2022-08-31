LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €33.04 ($33.71) and last traded at €32.75 ($33.42). Approximately 279,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.44 ($32.08).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €38.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

