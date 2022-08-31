LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCI Industries has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

LCI Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $116.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in LCI Industries by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,709,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,324,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

