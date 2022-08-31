LCMS (LCMS) Market Capitalization Achieves $7,461.72

LCMS (LCMS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $7,461.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCMS coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LCMS has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00411455 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00816930 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015455 BTC.
LCMS Profile
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
LCMS Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for LCMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCMS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.